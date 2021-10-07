ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ORIX stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ORIX by 116.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

