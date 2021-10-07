Barclays Raises Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 325

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 271.95 ($3.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.73. The stock has a market cap of £21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In related news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

