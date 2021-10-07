Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.29.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

