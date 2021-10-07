Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

NVST opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. Envista has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

