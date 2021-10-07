Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

