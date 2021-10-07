Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

NYSE:HLT opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $141.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

