Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.
NYSE:HLT opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $141.44.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
