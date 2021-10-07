Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

