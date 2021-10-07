Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VASO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

