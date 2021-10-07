GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

