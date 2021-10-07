The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,917 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.