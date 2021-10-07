Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,201 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

