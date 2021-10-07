Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pentair were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

