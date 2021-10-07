The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

