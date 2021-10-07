The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

