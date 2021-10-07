Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.