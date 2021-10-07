Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $175.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.40 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

