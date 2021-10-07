Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 590 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRNA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

