4,953 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

