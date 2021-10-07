Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Navient by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Navient by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.