HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HP by 198.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

