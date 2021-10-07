Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

