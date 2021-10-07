Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

