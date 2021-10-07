PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

