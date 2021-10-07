Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS PHGUF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.