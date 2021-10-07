Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Continental Resources stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 85.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

