Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

