Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $147,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

