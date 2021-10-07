12,800 Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.