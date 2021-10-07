Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.12% of Puma Biotechnology worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

