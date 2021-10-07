Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.29.

CZR opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

