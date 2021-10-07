PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

