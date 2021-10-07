Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

