HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $4,769,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

