Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.