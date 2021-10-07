Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ATCO opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

