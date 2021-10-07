Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 208,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

