Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

