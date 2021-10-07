Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $1,099,250.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DCT opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

