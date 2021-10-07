Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.