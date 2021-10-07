Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

