Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.93 and a 1-year high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

