Ergoteles LLC Invests $365,000 in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.24% of California BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 768,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

