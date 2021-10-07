Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $355,000 Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.