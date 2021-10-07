Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 328 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAR stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.