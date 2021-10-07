Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $364,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

