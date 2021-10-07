Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

