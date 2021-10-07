Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -1.59. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

