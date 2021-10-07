Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 485 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

