Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 247 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $102.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

