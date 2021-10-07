International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of IFF opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

